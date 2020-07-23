in Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s New Album “Folklore” Will Be Released At Midnight, Track List Revealed

Taylor Swift will be releasing her eighth studio album at midnight.

Taylor Swift - folklore back cover / track list | Via @taylorswift13 on Twitter

Less than a year after releasing her seventh studio album, Taylor Swift will be sharing her eighth.

The superstar singer-songwriter delighted fans Thursday morning with news that her new album “folklore” will be arriving at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

In a social media post announcing the surprise project, Swift says she “poured all [her] whims, dreams, fears, and musings into” the album. Co-writers and producers include Aaron Dessner, William Bowery, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver. Bon Iver also appears as a featured performer on “exile.”

The standard edition of the album will include sixteen tracks; the physical deluxe edition includes a seventeenth called “the lakes.” Eight deluxe physical CDs and eight vinyls, each with unique covers and photos, will be available during release week.

The official track list follows. A video for “cardigan” will launch will the album at midnight.

1) “the 1”
2) “cardigan”
3) the last great american dynasty
4) exile (featuring bon iver)
5) my tears ricochet
6) mirrorball
7) seven
8) august
9) this is me trying
10) illicit affairs
11) invisible string
12) mad woman
13) epiphany
14) betty
15) peace
16) hoax
17 – bonus) the lakes

