Angel Olsen Scheduled To Perform On July 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Angel Olsen, who last performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the fall of 2019, will deliver another performance next week.

The critically acclaimed artist will play the July 28 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Michael Che.

Although Fallon himself has returned to the studio, the Olsen and Che appearances will likely be via remote video.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? NBC’s latest episode guide follows:

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg, José Andrés and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293A

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with One Republic. Show 1294A

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Will Arnett, Michaela Coel and musical guest H.E.R. Show 1295A

Friday, July 24: TBD repeat.

Monday, July 27: Guests include Mike Tyson, Adam Devine and musical guest Chronixx. Show 1296A

Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Michael Che and musical guest Angel Olsen. Show 1297A