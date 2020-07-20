in Music News

“Tap In” Becomes Saweetie’s Second Song To Reach Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Tap In” arrives at #91 on this week’s listing.

Saweetie - Tap In Cover | Warner Records

Benefiting from growing consumption numbers, improving radio play and undeniable buzz, Saweetie’s “Tap In” arrives on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song starts at #91 on the listing, which accounts for activity from streams, sales and radio.

“Tap In” follows “My Type” as the artist’s second song to reach the Hot 100. That 2019 hit ended up peaking at #21.

“Tap In” is capturing interest on all fronts. It currently boasts a Top 60 position on the US iTunes sales chart, a Top 100 position on US Spotify, a Top 15 position at rhythmic radio, and a Top 25 position at urban radio. “Tap In” is also becoming an influencer favorite on TikTok.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

