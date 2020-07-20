Every Proper Song From Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Appears On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The late Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” takes #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 with the year’s greatest single-week consumption total.

All seventeen proper songs from the album, meanwhile, occupy spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, five songs — “Come & Go” (#2), “Wishing Well” (#5), “Conversations” (#7), “Life’s A Mess” (#9), and “Hate The Other Side” (#10) — land inside the Top 10. Eleven of the remaining tracks appear inside the Top 50, while the other lands at a still-impressive #51.

The positions are as follows: “Blood On My Jeans” (#12), “Titanic” (#14), “Righteous” (#15), “Bad Energy” (#16), “Stay High” (#34), “Fighting Demons” (#35), “Tell Me U Luv Me” (#38), “Up Up And Away” (#42), “Screw Juice” (#46), “I Want It” (#47), “Can’t Die” (#50), and “Man Of The Year” (#51).

All but “Life’s A Mess,” “Righteous,” and “Tell Me U Luv Me” are new entries; of those three previous entrants, only “Tell Me U Luv Me” does not appear at a new peak position.

The only four tracks that miss the song are the “Anxiety” intro, the “Get Through It” and “The Man, The Myth, The Legend” interludes, and the “Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven” outro.