James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

James Bay’s new single “Chew On My Heart” continues to attract attention at the artist’s core hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 17 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Chew On My Heart” tops the Mediabase Hot AC add board for a second week.

“Chew On My Heart” debuted at #33 on this past week’s Mediabase Hot AC airplay chart, and the new support will allow it to continue its ascent.

Credited with 12 opening week adds, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” takes second place.

Sia’s “Together,” a playlist pickup for 9 stations, takes third place on this week’s add board. With 9 adds each, Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” and AJR’s “Bang!” share fourth place.