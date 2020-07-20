in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Spends 6th Week As #1 Song In America, Juice WRLD Claims 5 Positions In Top 10

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” scores ample Hot 100 representation.

DaBaby by Jackie Dimailig | Press Photo courtesy of Interscope Records/IGA Publicity/UMG

The #1 position on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 stays with DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch).”

Owing to another tracking period of strong streams, sales and radio airplay, “ROCKSTAR” enjoys a sixth week as the #1 song in America.

Its closest competition comes from Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.” The most immediately popular cut from his new “Legends Never Die,” the collaboration posted stellar opening week streaming and sales numbers.

It is not, however, the only Juice WRLD song in the Top 10. The late artist has four other songs in that region, becoming just the third act (after The Beatles and Drake) to claim 50% of the Top 10.

“Wishing Well” starts at #5, while “Conversations” takes #7. “Life’s A Mess (with Halsey)” (#9, +65) and “Hate The Other Side (with Marshmello, featuring Polo G & The Kid Laroi)” (#10) also occupy Top 10 positions.

— Other notables on this week’s chart include Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” at #3 (=), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at #4 (-2), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” at #6 (-2) and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” at #8 (-3).

dababyjuice wrldrockstarroddy ricch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maroon 5 Confirms Late Thursday/Early Friday Release Date For New Song “Nobody’s Love”

Every Proper Song From Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Appears On Billboard Hot 100 Chart