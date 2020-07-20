Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Spends 6th Week As #1 Song In America, Juice WRLD Claims 5 Positions In Top 10

The #1 position on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 stays with DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch).”

Owing to another tracking period of strong streams, sales and radio airplay, “ROCKSTAR” enjoys a sixth week as the #1 song in America.

Its closest competition comes from Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.” The most immediately popular cut from his new “Legends Never Die,” the collaboration posted stellar opening week streaming and sales numbers.

It is not, however, the only Juice WRLD song in the Top 10. The late artist has four other songs in that region, becoming just the third act (after The Beatles and Drake) to claim 50% of the Top 10.

“Wishing Well” starts at #5, while “Conversations” takes #7. “Life’s A Mess (with Halsey)” (#9, +65) and “Hate The Other Side (with Marshmello, featuring Polo G & The Kid Laroi)” (#10) also occupy Top 10 positions.

— Other notables on this week’s chart include Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN (featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)” at #3 (=), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at #4 (-2), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” at #6 (-2) and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” at #8 (-3).