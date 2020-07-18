in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Earns 3x Platinum Award In Australia

The “Fine Line” single peaked at #7 on the chart.

Harry Styles - Adore You video | Columbia

Harry Styles’ hit single “Adore You” just received a new multi-platinum accreditation in Australia.

According to ARIA, “Adore You” has officially crossed the 3x platinum threshold. The award confirms 210,000 in Australian units.

“Adore You” appears at #49 on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. It has appeared on the listing for 32 total weeks, reaching a peak of #7 earlier in its run.

Although it could soon be leaving the chart, Styles will still have prominent representation thanks to follow-up “Watermelon Sugar.” The double-platinum single holds at #5 on this week’s edition of the listing.

