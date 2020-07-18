BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Video & Songs Charts

The record-breaking video for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to post big numbers on YouTube.

The video amassed an impressive 40.5 million views during the July 10-16 tracking period, notching its third week atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“How You Like That” also spends a third consecutive week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The BLACKPINK hit leads that chart thanks to the 126 million views it received across official uploads and select user-generated content.

Fueled by the success of “How You Like That” and its strong overall discography, BLACKPINK takes #5 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart with 224 million total views. The act is the chart’s top-ranking group.