Kim Loaiza’s “Me Perdiste” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Kim Loaiza enjoys another successful music video launch.

Kim Loaiza in Me perdiste | Space/Create Music Group

Kim Loaiza’s new video for “Me perdiste” unsurprisingly posted strong opening week numbers on YouTube.

The music video scored 17.9 million views during the July 10-16 tracking period, which marked its first full week in the market. The impressive count slots “Me perdiste” at #9 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video meanwhile takes third place among newcomers, trailing only the one-take video for A R Rahman’s “Dil Bechara” (#2, 36.6 million views) and Rauw Alejandro & Camilo’s “Tattoo Remix” (#4, 30.9 million views).

“Me perdiste” fared proportionately well in Mexico, earning #1 on the nation’s YouTube Music Videos chart with 9.94 million views.

