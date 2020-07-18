Kim Loaiza’s “Me Perdiste” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Kim Loaiza’s new video for “Me perdiste” unsurprisingly posted strong opening week numbers on YouTube.
The music video scored 17.9 million views during the July 10-16 tracking period, which marked its first full week in the market. The impressive count slots “Me perdiste” at #9 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video meanwhile takes third place among newcomers, trailing only the one-take video for A R Rahman’s “Dil Bechara” (#2, 36.6 million views) and Rauw Alejandro & Camilo’s “Tattoo Remix” (#4, 30.9 million views).
“Me perdiste” fared proportionately well in Mexico, earning #1 on the nation’s YouTube Music Videos chart with 9.94 million views.
