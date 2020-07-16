in TV News

Machine Gun Kelly Scheduled To Perform On July 20 “Good Morning America”

The episode will also feature Patricia Heaton and Stana Katic.

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine acoustic video screen, directed by Sam Cahill | Interscope

Machine Gun Kelly will soon deliver a daytime talk show performance.

According to ABC, MGK will perform on the July 20 edition of “Good Morning America.” That morning’s broadcast will also feature interviews with Patricia Heaton and Stana Katic.

MGK is one of two musical guests confirmed for this coming week’s “GMA” slate. Jason Derulo, the other, will perform as part of the summer concert series on July 24.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 20 — Actress and author Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); actress Stana Katic (“Absentia”); a performance by Machine Gun Kelly

Tuesday, July 21 — Actor Chris Evans

Wednesday, July 22 — Cooking with GMA Chef-in-Residence Michael Symon and chef Pati Jinich

Thursday, July 23 —ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff andson Mack Woodruff (“Rogue Trip”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, July 24 — GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Jason Derulo

Saturday, July 25 — Retirement planning advice with “Shark Tank”’s Kevin O’Leary; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

