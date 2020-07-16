Netflix Shares Big Early Viewership Numbers For “Extraction,” “Too Hot To Handle,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Space Force,” More

In one of the season’s most anticipated financial announcements, Netflix reports its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 16.

As part of the announcement, the streaming giant shared another “letter to shareholders.” Said letter included impressive viewership details for numerous recent movie and show launches.

According to Netflix, “Extraction” reached a monstrous 99 million households in its first four weeks. “The Wrong Missy” (59 million), “The Willoughbys” (38 million) and “Da 5 Bloods” (27 million) also posted solid numbers for their first four weeks.

Netflix also highlighted successful series launches, noting that 51 million households checked out “Too Hot To Handle” during its first four weeks**. Scripted comedies “Never Have I Ever” and “Space Force” each reached about 40 million, while competition series “Floor Is Lava” will garner a projected 37 million.

The release interestingly did not include a viewership update on “Outer Banks,” which seemed to be one of the platform’s buzziest shows in recent memory.

As Netflix defines household viewership as anything over 2 minutes, the numbers are not comparable to traditional TV ratings (which look at average viewership for a full episode). Still, they reflect solid interest in the platform’s array of original programming.

**The letter refers to this as a final figure, but a Tweet from the Netflix “See What’s Next” account says it’s a projection.