Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

“Falling” moves ahead in a tightly contested pop radio race.

Trevor Daniel - Press Photo by Cian Moore, courtesy of Interscope Records

With a few days remaining in the July 12-18 tracking period, it is too early to make any definitive projections about the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” has, however, put itself in very good position to win the weekly chart race.

“Falling” received 9,467 spins during the first four days of the tracking period. Up 1% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Falling” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

“Falling” does not have a huge edge over The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (9,433 spins). It does, however, have the clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 1% from last week, it is down 4%.

Assuming both songs stay on those rough trajectories, “Falling” will close the week at #1.

There is also another conceivable threat in the form of Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart.” The Dua Lipa song is #3 on the building chart with just over 9000 spins, marking an increase of 8% from the same time last week. Smart money says “Break My Heart” will not challenge for the top spot until next week’s chart, but given its close proximity and strong rate of increase, it cannot be totally dismissed as a threat.

— “Falling” would mark the artist’s first #1 hit at pop radio. It is interestingly making its jump even as follow-up single “Past Life (with Selena Gomez)” rises as one of the format’s top airplay gainers.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

