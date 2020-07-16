Kygo & OneRepublic Scheduled To Perform On July 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As their collaboration “Lose Somebody” continues to gain traction at radio, Kygo and OneRepublic will join forces for a high-profile television appearance.
NBC confirms that the acts will perform as part of the July 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Their performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Cameron Diaz and Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Luke Combs (July 16), Jimmy Buffett (July 20), and Perfume Genius (July 21). Complete listings follow:
Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291A
Friday, July 17: Guest include Charlize Theron, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Little Big Town. OAD 7/13/20
Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292A
Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Andy Samberg, José Andrés and musical guest Perfume Genius. Show 1293A
Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with One Republic. Show 1294A
