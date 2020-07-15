Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Headed For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

Over the past few weeks, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” has ranked as pop radio’s greatest airplay gainer.

It continues to post big gains as we approach the midway point of the current tracking period. As a result, it is on track to secure a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” received 6,028 Mediabase-monitored pop spins during the first three days of the July 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 30% (an almost unheard-of gain for a song this high on the chart) — and slots “Watermelon Sugar” at #5 on the building/real-time listing.

As it does not face a clear threat from below, “Watermelon Sugar” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Watermelon Sugar” will follow previous single “Adore You” as Styles’ second solo Top 5 hit at pop radio. “Adore You” ended up reaching #1 — and still holds a Top 10 position at the format.