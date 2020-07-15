in TV News

Tenille Townes Scheduled To Perform On July 21 TODAY Show

Townes will perform “When I Meet My Maker” on TODAY.

Tenille Townes - Press Photo by Matthew Berinato, courtesy of Columbia Nashville

Late last month, Tenille Townes released her album “The Lemonade Stand.”

To support the project, the rising country star will perform a track from the album on an upcoming TODAY Show.

According to Columbia Nashville, Townes will perform “When I Meet My Maker” on the Tuesday, July 21 edition of the popular NBC morning show. Columbia specifies that she will perform during the third (9-10AM) hour of the episode.

NBC has not yet shared its official lineup for next week’s TODAY episodes, so additional details on the broadcast (including other guests) are not yet available.

