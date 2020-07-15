Tenille Townes Scheduled To Perform On July 21 TODAY Show

Late last month, Tenille Townes released her album “The Lemonade Stand.”

To support the project, the rising country star will perform a track from the album on an upcoming TODAY Show.

According to Columbia Nashville, Townes will perform “When I Meet My Maker” on the Tuesday, July 21 edition of the popular NBC morning show. Columbia specifies that she will perform during the third (9-10AM) hour of the episode.

NBC has not yet shared its official lineup for next week’s TODAY episodes, so additional details on the broadcast (including other guests) are not yet available.