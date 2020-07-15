in TV News

Ruelle & Fleurie’s “Carry You” Soars Up US iTunes Sales Chart Following Lightwave Theatre Company’s “America’s Got Talent” Audition

“Carry You” rocketed onto the chart – and into the Top 60 – following Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent.”

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" Episode 1507 -- Pictured: Lightwave Theatre Company -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

This season’s final “America’s Got Talent” audition episode featured an ample display of talent – and some great musical selections.

One such musical number is making big US iTunes sales gains on the heels of Tuesday’s broadcast.

Ruelle’s “Carry You (featuring Fleurie),” which served as the backdrop to Lightwave Theatre Company’s emotional puppet show, is up to #57 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 2AM ET Wednesday morning. NBC actually released the breathtaking performance on YouTube late last week, but it was not until Tuesday’s broadcast that the song began making its iTunes run. “Carry You” had, in fact, never reached the Top 100 prior to Tuesday’s “AGT.”

The judges, notably Simon Cowell, showered specific praise on the song selection when raving about the powerful performance.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

