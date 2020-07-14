Ratings: TNT’s “Snowpiercer” Rises Slightly For Season Finale

TNT’s “Snowpiercer” closed its inaugural season with a two-episode finale this Sunday. The two-hour broadcast averaged slightly better adults 18-49 and total viewership numbers than the previous week’s episode.

According to live+same-day data from Showbuzz, the 9-9:58PM episode drew a 0.34 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 1.27 million overall viewers. The 9:58-10:55PM episode posted a 0.31 in the demo and 1.18 million in overall viewers. The episodes thus averaged a 0.33 in the demo and 1.23 million in viewers.

The two-hour average topped the 0.31 rating and 1.14 million viewer mark posted by last week’s episode. It, moreover, ranks as the show’s highest-rated broadcast since May 31 (0.34) and most-watched since the May 17 season premiere.

“Snowpiercer” has already been renewed for a second season.