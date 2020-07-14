in Music News

Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, FKA Twigs & Skrillex’s “Ego Death” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

The high-profile collaboration takes #7 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Following its first full week in the market, Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death (featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs & Skrillex)” arrives on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

The collaboration garners #7 on this week’s listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

Like the main Hot 100, the chart accounts for activity from streams, sales and radio airplay. “Ego Death” generated the lion’s share of its activity on the streaming front.

Other debuts on this week’s Bubbling Under chart include Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” (#1), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q’s “Flood My Wrist (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” (#9), and Nio Garcia x Anuel AA x Myke Towers x Brray x Juanka’s “La Jeepeta” (#21).

