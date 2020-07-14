David Schwimmer, Alison Brie, Jimmy Buffett Scheduled For July 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The new Peacock streaming service will count the comedy series “Intelligence” as part of its lineup.

To support the series, star David Schwimmer will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Schwimmer will be the lead guest on the Monday, July 20 edition of the late-night talk show. As the show will continue its “at home” format, Schwimmer will appear via remote video.

The episode will also feature a chat with Alison Brie and a performance by Jimmy Buffett. Listings follow:

Monday, July 13: Guest include Charlize Theron, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1288E

Tuesday, July 14: Guests include Colin Jost, Rep. Val Demings and musical guest Davido. Show 1289E

Wednesday, July 15: Guests include James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and musical guest My Morning Jacket. Show 1290E

Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291E

Friday, July 17: TBD repeat.

Monday, July 20: Guests include David Schwimmer, Alison Brie and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1292