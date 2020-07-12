in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Top 20

“Before You Go” and “I Hope” make gains at pop radio.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially enters the Top 10, while the latter earns a Top 20 ranking.

Played 10,373 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “Before You Go” ascends two places to #10. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 908 spins.

“I Hope” concurrently rises two spots to #20. The remixed country crossover received 4,682 spins during the official tracking period, marking a week-over-week increase of 895.

— Both songs are faring even better at hot adult contemporary radio. “Before You Go” bullets at its #5 peak on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart, and “I Hope” advances three places to #16.

