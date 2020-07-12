in Music News

BTS’ “Filter” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Becoming Jimin’s First Solo Song To Achieve The Feat

Every BTS member has now reached #1 with a solo or external collaboration track.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Earlier this week, BTS’ “Moon” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Sunday, another track from the immensely successful “Map Of The Soul: 7” reached #1 on the listing.

“Filter,” that song, hit #1 early Sunday afternoon. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 2:50PM ET.

A solo track, “Filter” finds BTS member Jimin exploring his different sides. When it hit #1 Sunday, it became the first Jimin solo track (released inside or outside the BTS umbrella) to top the US iTunes chart.

Thanks to its resurgence, every member has now hit #1 on the listing with a solo BTS cut or non-group release. As a collective unit, BTS has obviously amassed numerous US iTunes number ones — most recently with “Stay Gold.”

btsfilterjimin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

