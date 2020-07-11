Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Remains #1 In Australia, Pop Smoke, Kanye West, Amy Shark Songs Debut

Increasingly moving toward global phenomenon status, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” retains its #1 position in Australia.

The worldwide hit earns a second week atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. Its closest competition again comes from DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” holds at #3.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” spends another week at #4, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” keeps the #5 position.

— Five songs debut on this chart. Pop Smoke scores three newcomers, courtesy of “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)” at #25, “For The Night (featuring DaBaby & Lil Baby)” at #32, and “Dior” at #48.

Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood (featuring Travi$ Scott)” arrives at #31, and Amy Shark’s “Everybody Rise” at #49.