Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Receiving Pop Radio Airplay In Biloxi, Tampa, Philadelphia

Although there has been no indication that Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” will receive a formal radio push, at least three pop radio stations have been showing interest.

According to Mediabase, Biloxi’s 105.9 The Monkey, Tampa’s 93.3 FLZ, and Philadelphia’s Q102 have all begun playing the song in the past few days.

The Monkey led the way among early supporters, playing the song 9 times in the seven days ending July 10. The Tampa station offered 7 spins, and Q102 played “Be Happy” 4 times.

Released on June 26, “Be Happy” marks the social media star’s debut solo single. It has posted impressive early numbers on Spotify, with the current streaming count clocking in at 9.1 million.

“Be Happy” has also fared well on YouTube. The official music video, which arrived on July 1, already has over 32 million views. A behind-the-scenes video already has over 11 million views.