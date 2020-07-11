Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Scored Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

As “Cool Again” approaches the Top 10 at his core country radio format, Kane Brown’s “Be Like That (with Swae Lee & Khalid)” is taking flight at the pop format.

The song received ample opening day airplay.

According to Mediabase, Myrtle Beach’s Energy 92.1 had played the song a whopping 22 times by the close of Friday, July 10. Tampa’s Hot 101.5 offered 13 spins, while Orlando’s Power 95.3 played the song 11 times.

Other noteworthy supporters include Long Island’s 106.1 BLI (9 spins) and Lafayette’s KSMB (8 spins). Numerous other stations played the song between 2 and 7 times.

“Be Like That” is reportedly impacting pop radio this coming week. Should it succeed, it will follow the Marshmello collaboration “One Thing Right” as Brown’s second chart entry at pop radio.