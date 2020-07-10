in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Headed For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“WHATS POPPIN” is expected to hit #1 on the rhythmic radio chart.

Jack Harlow by Krista Schlueter | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” will likely reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The breakthrough hit received 4,725 spins during the first five days of the July 5-11 tracking period.

Although the tally only positions “WHATS POPPIN” at #2 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, “WHATS POPPIN” should be able to reach #1 by the end of tracking. It trails DaBaby’s building #1 “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” by a mere six spins. It also has a decided momentum advantage; whereas “ROCKSTAR” is only up 2% from the same-time-last-week mark, “WHATS POPPIN” is up 10%.

A multi-format hit, “WHATS POPPIN” also occupies a Top 5 position at the urban format. It is additionally approaching the Top 40 at pop radio.

jack harlowwhats poppin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Kid Cudi & Eminem Top Songs Sales Chart

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Trending Top 3 At Pop Radio