Little Big Town, Davido, My Morning Jacket, Luke Combs Scheduled For “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Performances

“The Tonight Show” will return with new episodes this Monday, July 13.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1188 -- Pictured: Musical guest Little Big Town performs on January 15, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Currently on a two-week July 4 hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with new “At Home” episodes the week of July 13.

NBC just shared lineups for four of those episodes, and each features a noteworthy musical guest.

Little Big Town will perform on the Monday, July 13 episode, while Davido will take the virtual stage on July 14. My Morning Jacket will play the July 15 episode, and Luke Combs will deliver a performance on July 16.

Complete listings for the episodes follow; all, as a reminder, are subject to change:

Monday, July 13: Guest include Charlize Theron and musical guest Little Big Town. Show 1288E

Tuesday, July 14: Guests include Colin Jost and musical guest Davido. Show 1289E

Wednesday, July 15: Guests include James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and musical guest My Morning Jacket. Show 1290E

Thursday, July 16: Guests include Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1291E

