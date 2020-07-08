in Music News

Bow Anderson Releases Vevo DSCVR Version Of Excellent New Single “Heavy” (Watch Now)

Vevo also shared a DSCVR version of “Sweater.”

Bow Anderson - VEVO DSCVR

Featuring an infectious melody, a soaring chorus, personality-rich lyrics and a captivating vocal performance, Bow Anderson’s “Heavy” unquestionably ranks as one of the week’s best new pop releases.

Wednesday, the rising pop star offered fans another opportunity to engage with the fantastic song.

Anderson released a stripped performance video as part of the Vevo DSCVR program. The program, which counts superstars like Billie Eilish among its alumni, spotlights emerging artists through special video content.

In addition to the “Heavy” video, Anderson and Vevo shared a DSCVR version of her earlier release “Sweater.” Both videos follow:

