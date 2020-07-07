in Music News

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Past Life” tops another pop radio add board.

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez - Past Life Cover | Interscope

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” received another big wave of support at pop radio, and in turn spends a second week as the format’s most added song.

“Past Life” landed at another 68 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The new support, which includes pickups from stations like Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, will allow “Past Life” to continue its run up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 50 new stations, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” grabs third with 28 pickups, while an add count of 27 positions Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” in fourth. Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” takes fifth place with 19 new playlist adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” (6th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” (7th-most), Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” (8th-most, tie), Sia’s “Together” (8th-most, tie), and CYN’s “Drinks” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

