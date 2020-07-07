Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” received another big wave of support at pop radio, and in turn spends a second week as the format’s most added song.

“Past Life” landed at another 68 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The new support, which includes pickups from stations like Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, will allow “Past Life” to continue its run up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 50 new stations, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” grabs third with 28 pickups, while an add count of 27 positions Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” in fourth. Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” takes fifth place with 19 new playlist adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” (6th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” (7th-most), Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” (8th-most, tie), Sia’s “Together” (8th-most, tie), and CYN’s “Drinks” (10th-most).