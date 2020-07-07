in Music News, New Music

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Now Projected For 45-55K US Sales, 210-230K Total US Units

“Shoot For The Stars” receives an upgraded sales projection.

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon | Cover | Republic/UMG

As we cross the midway point of the July 3-9 tracking period, Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” has received upgraded opening week sales and consumption projections.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is now on track to sell 45-55K US albums during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 210-230K in first-week consumption.

The original projection called for 27-30K in sales and 175-195K in total units.

With a consumption total in the 200k+ territory, “Shoot For The Stars” will rank as a dominant #1 on the overall chart. It may also take first place on the traditional album sales chart, as its 45-55K projection currently leads the pack.

Hits expects, the Disney+-boosted “Hamilton” recording to take second place in both columns, courtesy of a 30-35K sales figure and 75-85K consumption total.

pop smokeshoot for the stars aim for the moon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Added By New York’s Z100

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song