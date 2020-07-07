Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Added By New York’s Z100

Immensely popular US pop station Z100 has officially added the new Trevor Daniel-Selena Gomez collaboration to its playlist.

Indeed, New York’s #1 Hit Music station picked up “Past Life” in conjunction with the July 7 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, “Past Life” is the station’s only new add for the week.

Although it formally carries a July 14 impact date, “Past Life” has been soaring at pop radio since its release late last month. It officially debuted inside the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.