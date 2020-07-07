in Music News

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Added By New York’s Z100

“Past Life” has won support from Z100.

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez - Past Life Cover | Interscope

Immensely popular US pop station Z100 has officially added the new Trevor Daniel-Selena Gomez collaboration to its playlist.

Indeed, New York’s #1 Hit Music station picked up “Past Life” in conjunction with the July 7 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, “Past Life” is the station’s only new add for the week.

Although it formally carries a July 14 impact date, “Past Life” has been soaring at pop radio since its release late last month. It officially debuted inside the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

past lifeSelena Gomeztrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Black Swan” Breaks Worldwide iTunes Record, V’s “Sweet Night” Reaches #1 In Yet Another Country