Dixie D’Amelio Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Release Of “Be Happy”

Following the release of her debut single “Be Happy,” Dixie D’Amelio arrives on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The social media sensation starts at #41 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on the key Billboard song and album charts. The US-oriented chart accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity.

“Be Happy” fared very well on the streaming front during its first week, posting impressive numbers on Spotify and YouTube. It also attracted solid sales interest on iTunes.

— D’Amelio also debuts on other Billboard charts this week, including the Canadian Hot 100 (“Be Happy” earns #94) and Canadian Digital Song Sales chart (“Be Happy”) earns #25.