CupcakKe Makes Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Discounts” Posts Solid Opening Week Numbers

Cupcakke arrives on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Aided greatly by opening week sales for her song “Discounts,” CupcakKe arrives on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

CupcakKe debuts at #11 on the chart, which identifies the top artists who have yet to meet certain criteria on key Billboard song and album charts. Emerging Artists, like the Artist 100, accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

The aforementioned “Discounts” fared particularly well on the sales front, reaching #1 on iTunes and ultimately closing the week at #10 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The track also takes #5 on Rap Digital Song Sales and #6 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales.

