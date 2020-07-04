Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” Projected For 27-30K US Sales, 175-195K Total US Units

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” is set to post a lofty opening week US consumption number.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should debut with 175-195K total US units this week. About 27-30K will come from album sales, with the rest coming from track sales and streams.

A unit total in that range will almost certainly yield a #1 debut in the United States.

The late Pop Smoke previously charted twice on the Billboard 200, both times with mixtapes. His “Meet The Woo” earned #105, while “Meet The Woo 2” grabbed #7.