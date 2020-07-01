in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio Releases “Be Happy” Music Video As Song Continues Strong Spotify Performance (Watch Now)

More than 100K concurrent viewers watched the premiere.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy video screen | DAM FAM

As the song continues its strong opening week audio streaming performance, Dixie D’Amelio released the official “Be Happy” music video.

The video drew over 100K peak concurrent viewers for its YouTube premiere at 1PM ET on July 1; the total viewership count stands at 310K as of press time at 1:10PM ET. Given D’Amelio’s popularity and buzz over the song, the viewership number will surely swell in the coming days and weeks.

The audio, as noted, continues to perform well on the streaming front. By the end of June 30, its fifth day in the market, “Be Happy” had amassed 2,420,718 Spotify streams. About 1 million of those streams came on Monday and Tuesday alone, reflecting the song’s remarkable consistency since premiering on June 26.

Watch the new music video below:

be happydixie d'amelio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

City Girls’ “Jobs” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Kanye West & Travis Scott’s “Wash Us In The Blood” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts