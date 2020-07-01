Dixie D’Amelio Releases “Be Happy” Music Video As Song Continues Strong Spotify Performance (Watch Now)

As the song continues its strong opening week audio streaming performance, Dixie D’Amelio released the official “Be Happy” music video.

The video drew over 100K peak concurrent viewers for its YouTube premiere at 1PM ET on July 1; the total viewership count stands at 310K as of press time at 1:10PM ET. Given D’Amelio’s popularity and buzz over the song, the viewership number will surely swell in the coming days and weeks.

The audio, as noted, continues to perform well on the streaming front. By the end of June 30, its fifth day in the market, “Be Happy” had amassed 2,420,718 Spotify streams. About 1 million of those streams came on Monday and Tuesday alone, reflecting the song’s remarkable consistency since premiering on June 26.

Watch the new music video below: