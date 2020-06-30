Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The song’s impact date is not technically until July 14, but pop radio stations wasted no time confirming their support for Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life.”

The new collaboration won support from 70 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, easily ranking as the format’s most added song.

Picked up by 34 stations, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place.

Regard & Raye’s “Secrets” follows in third with 24 pickups, while an add count of 22 positions StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” in fourth.

Credited with 21 new adds, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” earns fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” (6th-most), The Killers’ “Caution” (7th-most, tie), DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (7th-most, tie), Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” (9th-most), CYN’s “Drinks” (10th-most, tie), Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (10th-most, tie), and AJ Mitchell’s “Burn” (10th-most, tie).