City Girls’ “Jobs” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

City Girls’ new single “Jobs” received an ample amount of support at rhythmic radio this week.

Picked up by 33 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Jobs” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” also had a successful week at the format. Added to 27 rhythmic playlists, the “Ungodly Hour” single earns #2 on this week’s add board.

Bino Rideaux’s “Brand New (featuring Blxst)” takes third place with 17 pickups, while an add count of 16 slots Saweetie’s “Tap In” in fourth place.

Don Toliver’s “After Party,” which landed at 9 new stations, earns fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable rhythmic options: Ne-Yo & Jeremih’s “U 2 Luv” (6th-most), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood” (7th-most), Beyonce’s “BLACK PARADE” (8th-most, tie), Tyla Yaweh’s “Tommy Lee (featuring Post Malone)” (8th-most, tie), SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (10th-most, tie), Migos’ “Need It (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” (10th-most, tie), and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” (10th-most, tie).