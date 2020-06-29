in TV News

Ratings: 2020 BET Awards Ceremony Nearly Matches 2019 Show, Which Aired On More Networks

Though the 2020 edition aired on CBS.

2020 BET AWARDS VIRTUAL RED CARPET Photo: Provided by BET ©2020 BET All Rights Reserved (BET AWARDS PHOTO VIA VIACOMCBS PRESS)

Based on preliminary ratings data from BET, the 2020 BET Awards nearly matched the viewership performance of last year’s broadcast.

This year’s show drew 3.7 million viewers; last year’s show reached just under 3.8 million.

The comparisons are not, however, apples-to-apples. Whereas last year’s show aired across eight Viacom cable networks (BET, BET Her, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, VH1, TV Land, and Logo), this year’s broadcast aired only on BET, BET Her, and CBS.

Granted, as a major broadcast network, the CBS airing is certainly more valuable than any (if not all) of last year’s cable simulcasts.

According to BET, the show drew 1.9 million viewers on CBS, 1.6 million on BET, and about 200K on BET Her. Last year’s home BET edition reached 2.4 million viewers.

As another point of year-over-year difference, this year’s show aired with recognition for social distancing – and thus did not include a live theater component.

betbet awardscbs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song In America; SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Top 5; Jack Harlow, Lil Mosey Top 10

Songs By Ava Max, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, Topic & A7S Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles