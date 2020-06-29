Songs By Ava Max, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, Topic & A7S Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” have won support from the leading west coast pop station.
Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM, that station, picked up the three songs in conjunction with the June 30 pop radio add board.
The three songs do not officially impact until next week, but as the KIIS add confirms, they are already receiving support at the pop format. “Breaking Me” already reached the format’s Top 50 this past week; “Savage Love” and “Kings & Queens” are trending in that direction.
Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due Tuesday evening.
