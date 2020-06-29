Billboard Hot 100: DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song In America; SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Top 5; Jack Harlow, Lil Mosey Top 10

After ceding the throne last week to 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ,” DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” reclaims #1 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “ROCKSTAR” earns a third overall week as America’s top song. “ROCKSTAR” remains strong in all component areas, holding at #1 on Streaming Songs, rising to #2 on Digital Song Sales, and improving to #12 on Radio Songs.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” rises two spots to #2 this week, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” jumps two places to #3.

A four-place rise brings SAINt JHN’s “Roses” to #4, marking its first appearance in the Top 5. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

— This week’s chart also features a pair of Top 10 newcomers, as Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” rises ten spots to #8 and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” climbs two spots to #9.

— Post Malone’s “Circles” rises three places to #10, marking its record-extending 39th total week in the Top 10.

— The aforementioned “TROLLZ” falls to #34 this week.