Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Trending Top 5 At Pop Radio

The follow-up to Dua Lipa’s multi-week #1 “Don’t Start Now” will likely enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Break My Heart,” that follow-up, received 1,944 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the June 28-July 4 tracking period. Up 7% from the previous Sunday’s count, the tally slots “Break My Heart” at #5 on the building/real-time Mediabase chart.

Because the week is young and because Sunday airplay can be particularly erratic, it is too early to make any definitive projections. “Break My Heart” nonetheless has a very good chance of retaining its Top 5 position as the week draws to a close. There are no obvious threats to its position; Harry Styles’ building #6 “Adore You” seems to be fading as “Watermelon Sugar” approaches the Top 10, and SAINt JHN’s building #7 “Roses” seems too far back to overtake “Break My Heart” this week.

The rise of “Break My Heart” may, however, coincide with the continued fall of “Don’t Start Now.” The song will likely drop out of the Top 10 this week; if it does, it will be removed from the chart as a recurrent.