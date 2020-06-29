in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Breaks All-Time Record With 86.3 Million Views In First 24 Hours (Official)

“How You Like That” indeed broke the record on Friday/Saturday.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That | YG Entertainment

By the end of its first twenty four hours of release, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video had seemingly earned the biggest launch in YouTube history. The public view counter revealed 82.4 million, besting the record 74.6 million sum attained by BTS’ “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”

But insofar as the public view counter is an unofficial total, the record could not be declared until YouTube offered formal confirmation.

The platform offered that confirmation Monday, telling media outlets that “How You Like That” achieved 86.3 million views in its first twenty-four hours — four million more than the public view counter and nearly 10 million more than the previous record.

“How You Like That” additionally set the records for biggest live music video premiere and fastest to 100 million views.

blackpinkhow you like that

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Ava Max, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, Topic & A7S Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Received 7.5 Million Opening Day Streams On Spotify & Apple Music