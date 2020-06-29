BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Breaks All-Time Record With 86.3 Million Views In First 24 Hours (Official)

By the end of its first twenty four hours of release, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video had seemingly earned the biggest launch in YouTube history. The public view counter revealed 82.4 million, besting the record 74.6 million sum attained by BTS’ “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).”

But insofar as the public view counter is an unofficial total, the record could not be declared until YouTube offered formal confirmation.

The platform offered that confirmation Monday, telling media outlets that “How You Like That” achieved 86.3 million views in its first twenty-four hours — four million more than the public view counter and nearly 10 million more than the previous record.

“How You Like That” additionally set the records for biggest live music video premiere and fastest to 100 million views.