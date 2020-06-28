Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Scores 7th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart; The Head And The Heart Now Top 5

Twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” remains a convincing #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart, earning a seventh week as the format’s most played song.

“Level of Concern” received ~3,361 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by a modest 90 plays, it keeps “Level Of Concern” more than 700 spins ahead of its closest competition.

Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee),” again the #2 song, received ~2,657 spins (+21).

AJR’s “Bang!” holds at #3 on the chart, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” spends another week at #4.

The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee” meanwhile rises two places to a new peak of #5.