DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up two places, “ROCKSTAR” seizes the throne from Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo.” The DaBaby-Roddy Ricch collaboration garnered ~6,458 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 406 plays.
“Blueberry Faygo,” which received ~6,251 spins (-317), slides to #2.
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” drops one rung to #3, and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” ascends one place to #4. Down one spot, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” takes #5 on this week’s rhythmic radio chart.
