DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“ROCKSTAR” jumps to #1 on this week’s rhythmic listing.

DaBaby - Press Photo by Jackie Dimailig, courtesy of Interscope/IGA Publicity

Making good on the mid-week projection, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places, “ROCKSTAR” seizes the throne from Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo.” The DaBaby-Roddy Ricch collaboration garnered ~6,458 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 406 plays.

“Blueberry Faygo,” which received ~6,251 spins (-317), slides to #2.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” drops one rung to #3, and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” ascends one place to #4. Down one spot, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” takes #5 on this week’s rhythmic radio chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

