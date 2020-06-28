in Music News

Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink,” Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Officially Enter Top 10 At Country Radio

“Why We Drink” and “Die From A Broken Heart” move up to #7 and #8, respectively.

Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” and Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” make big moves on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart. Both songs officially enter the chart’s Top 10.

“Why We Drink” rises five places to #7, while “Die From A Broken Heart” enjoys a five-place leap to #8.

The Justin Moore song earns its #7 position based on chart points. The song meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s 10th-most-played (5,074 spins, +492) and sixthj-most-heard (32.41 million audience impressions) for the June 21-27 tracking period.

“Die From A Broken Heart” meanwhile took #8 for chart points, #7 for spins (5,438, +507) and #10 for audience (29.42 million).

