BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Rises To #2 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, #8 On US Listing

Benefiting from a full 24 hours of availability and strong buzz, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” posted better Spotify numbers on Saturday than it did on Friday. The song, notably, posted gains on the Global and US charts.

Credited with 4.895 million worldwide streams for Saturday, June 27, “How You Like That” rises to #2 on the global chart. Only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” received more Saturday streams.

“How You Like That” meanwhile rose to #8 on the US chart, courtesy of its 803K second-day American streams.

“How You Like That” also continued its strength on other platforms, retaining #1 on the US iTunes sales chart and blasting past the 100 million view mark on YouTube.