in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Rises To #2 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, #8 On US Listing

“How You Like That” enjoyed an even bigger second day on the platform.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That Video | YG Entertainment

Benefiting from a full 24 hours of availability and strong buzz, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” posted better Spotify numbers on Saturday than it did on Friday. The song, notably, posted gains on the Global and US charts.

Credited with 4.895 million worldwide streams for Saturday, June 27, “How You Like That” rises to #2 on the global chart. Only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” received more Saturday streams.

“How You Like That” meanwhile rose to #8 on the US chart, courtesy of its 803K second-day American streams.

“How You Like That” also continued its strength on other platforms, retaining #1 on the US iTunes sales chart and blasting past the 100 million view mark on YouTube.

blackpinkhow you like that

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “GOOBA” Stays At #2

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart