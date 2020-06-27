in Music News

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “GOOBA” Stays At #2

“TROLLZ” and “GOOBA” rule this week’s Global YouTube chart.

For the second consecutive week, 6ix9ine claims the top two spots on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 30.8 million views during the June 19-25 tracking period, the artist’s Nicki Minaj collaboration “TROLLZ” holds at #1 on the chart.

6ix9ine’s previous release “GOOBA” meanwhile holds at #2. The hit video added another 30.3 million views during the most recent tracking period.

— Although they fall from last week’s marks, 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj remain prominently positioned on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. 6ix9ine takes #14 this week with 107 million total streams; Minaj takes #22 with 92.5 million.

