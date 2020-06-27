6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “GOOBA” Stays At #2

For the second consecutive week, 6ix9ine claims the top two spots on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 30.8 million views during the June 19-25 tracking period, the artist’s Nicki Minaj collaboration “TROLLZ” holds at #1 on the chart.

6ix9ine’s previous release “GOOBA” meanwhile holds at #2. The hit video added another 30.3 million views during the most recent tracking period.

— Although they fall from last week’s marks, 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj remain prominently positioned on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. 6ix9ine takes #14 this week with 107 million total streams; Minaj takes #22 with 92.5 million.