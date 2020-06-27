BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Earns #5 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, #10 On US Chart

Along with posting big opening day sales and video view numbers, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” made a major splash on the Spotify streaming front. The song ranked as the top new entry on the Global and US charts (among others) for Friday, June 26.

“How You Like That” takes #5 on the Global Chart, courtesy of its 4.073 million streams. Only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” received more streams on Friday.

“How You Like That” meanwhile starts at #10 on the US chart with 762K opening day streams in America.

As previously reported, “How You Like That” also reached #1 on iTunes in numerous markets. Its video, meanwhile, is already flirting with 100 million YouTube views.