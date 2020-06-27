in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Video Reaches 100 Million YouTube Views In Under 33 Hours

“How You Like That” remains hot on its second day.

BLACKPINK - How You Like That video screen | YG Entertainment / YouTube

YouTube has not yet made a formal announcement about its achievements, but BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to rack up massive numbers on the platform’s public view counter.

After reaching 82.4 million views in its first twenty-four hours, the video continued posting strong numbers as Saturday progressed.

As of press time at 1:30PM ET Saturday, it boasts 100,152,308 million views. Indeed, it needed less than 33 hours to reach the 100 million mark.

Pending confirmation from YouTube, the aforementioned numbers would be music video records for most views in 24 hours and fastest to reach 100 million, respectively. YouTube may release final, audited numbers in the coming days, but there is no definitive timeline for such an announcement.

