BLACKPINK Performs “How You Like That,” Plays “Try Not To Laugh” Challenge On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

The final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” before the upcoming July 4 hiatus featured an appearance by BLACKPINK.

The group delivered a performance of its new song “How You Like That.” Released Friday as a preview of the group’s next album project, “How You Like That” had already been posting big numbers prior to the “Fallon” performance. The song flew to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart following its release; the accompanying music video crossed 60 million views in about 16 hours.

Not simply present for the performance, the group also participated in a “Try Not To Laugh Challenge.”

Along with BLACKPINK, Friday’s “Fallon” featured Pierce Brosnan and Nicole Richie.

Videos of the BLACKPINK segments follow: