in Music News

BTS’ “Stay Gold” Returns To Top 40 On US iTunes Sales Chart, New Video Surpasses 20 Million Views

“Stay Gold” is back on the radar thanks to the video.

BTS - Stay Gold video | Big Hit

Following its release last Friday, BTS’ new Japanese song “Stay Gold” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

It fell from the position as the week progressed – and had exited the Top 40 by Thursday, June 25. Thanks to the release of the music video on June 26, it reversed its course.

“Stay Gold” is back up to #37 as of press time at 10:20PM ET Friday night.

Said video is also off to a hot start, currently boasting 22.9 million YouTube streams (per the public/unofficial view counter).

A focus track for the Japanese edition of “Map Of The Soul: 7” (“Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey”), the song’s performance will not be comparable to that of an official BTS comeback or radio single. Its numbers are obviously impressive nonetheless, and another sign of BTS’ gamechanging resonance with fans around the world.

btsstay gold

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Video Reaches Surges Past 63 Million Views, Per Unofficial View Count