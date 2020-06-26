BTS’ “Stay Gold” Returns To Top 40 On US iTunes Sales Chart, New Video Surpasses 20 Million Views

Following its release last Friday, BTS’ new Japanese song “Stay Gold” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

It fell from the position as the week progressed – and had exited the Top 40 by Thursday, June 25. Thanks to the release of the music video on June 26, it reversed its course.

“Stay Gold” is back up to #37 as of press time at 10:20PM ET Friday night.

Said video is also off to a hot start, currently boasting 22.9 million YouTube streams (per the public/unofficial view counter).

A focus track for the Japanese edition of “Map Of The Soul: 7” (“Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey”), the song’s performance will not be comparable to that of an official BTS comeback or radio single. Its numbers are obviously impressive nonetheless, and another sign of BTS’ gamechanging resonance with fans around the world.